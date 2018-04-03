The film is the pair’s first time to play a couple on the big screen

Published 4:13 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dingdong Dantes and Anne Curtis are pairing up as a love team for the first time on the big screen in Sid and Aya: Not A Love Story, and the film’s new teaser trailer shows what audiences can expect from the two.

The trailer hardly gives the story away, but from what we know, Dingdong’s character, Sid, is an insomniac, and Anne’s character, Aya appears in his life.

As to what capacity, we can’t tell yet, though the trailer’s caption says, “Through many lonely nights he meets Aya. Who is she, really? And how will she change Sid’s life?”

The film is directed by Irene Villamor, who is also behind the movies Camp Sawi, and Meet Me in St. Gallen. No release date has been announced yet. – Rappler.com