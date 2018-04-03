'Please Lord, calm the waters. 'Yun ang lumalabas sa bibig ko,' Bianca Manalo says

Published 5:22 PM, April 03, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Almost a week after the boat mishap in Antique, former beauty queen and actress Bianca Manalo returned to Manila and shared details of the experience she went through.

On Thursday, March 29, Bianca, along with actress Ehra Madrigal and a few other companions were rescued after the boat they were riding to Mararison Island capsized. (READ: Bianca Manalo, Ehra Madrigal safe following Antique boat mishap)

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Bianca said that she was one of those who pacified the people following the incident.

"I was trying to calm everyone down. Naging pacifier ako ng group...may takot sa puso but lagi akong nagdadasal. Lagi kong sinasabi ' Lord save us, Lord save us. Please Lord, calm the waters. 'Yun ang lumalabas sa bibig ko. Never akong nagsisisgaw, never. Puro prayers and kapag natataranta na ang mga kasama ko, kinakalma ko sila. Sinasabi ko mas malulunod tayo kapag nataranta kayo,” she said.

(I was the one who pacified the group...I felt fear in my heart but I always prayed. I always kept saying ' Lord save us, Lord save us. Please Lord, calm the waters. That's what was coming out of my lips. I never shouted, never. It was all prayers and when one of my companions start panicking, I calm them down. I would tell them we will drown if we panicked.)

Bianca said that she praised her other companions because a lot of them were calm during the incident. She admitted that there was a point she almost lost hope as her boyfriend, Pandan mayor Jonathan Tan and one of them companions, Torrebeo Barrientos swam to get help.

"Yes, pumasok na 'yun sa isip ko na baka hindi ko na makita 'yung family ko. Lagi kong sinasabi na Lord kung ito na 'yun, so be it. Basta hanggang sa dulo, nagpe-pray lang ako ng nagpe-pray. Hanggang sa dumating na yung rescue."

(Yes, it got into my head that I might not see my family anymore. I kept saying, 'Lord, if this it, so be it. Until the end, I kept praying and praying. Until rescue came.)

Bianca also said that she got worried that Jonathan might not make it after swimming for two hours.

Her background in basic training was also a help she said. Before becoming a beauty queen and actress, Bianca was a flight attendant.

When the rescue finally came, Bianca said she was crying non-stop.She also said that it was her family and her faith that kept her going thoughout the ordeal.

"When I saw the rescue, I was crying non-stop. Lord thank you. My gosh, thank you. 'Yun ang unforgettable, 'yung pabalik na kami ng laot. Naisip ko, salamat Panginoon ko.”

(That was unforgettable, when we returned to land. I kept thinking, 'Thank you, Lord.)

Bianca also said that with the experience, she realized that there's still probably a reason why she still alive.

"Instead of saying na bakit ko ito pinagdaanan, ang iniisip ko, why do I deserve to be given a second chance to live. Siguro meron pa nga akong mission sa buhay, may purpose pa ako in life," Bianca said.

(Instead of saying why i had to go through it, I asked myself why do I deserve to be given a second chance to live. I guess I still have mission in life, I still have a purpose in life.) – Rappler.com