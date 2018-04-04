LOOK: Isabelle Daza posts photo of baby boy
MANILA, Philippines – Model and actress Isabelle Daza posted on Wednesday, April 4, the first photos of her new baby boy.
On Instagram, Isabelle posted a picture of her first son, saying "Never knew I could love someone so much."
Never knew I could love someone so much. Thank you for all the well wishes. Last Saturday I had to go through an unexpected emergency C-Section due to complications but our baby boy is healthy & it’s all that matters. To all the doctors & nurses who took care of us thank you from the bottom of our hearts
She also shared that because of complications, she had to go through an emergency C-section, “but our baby boy is healthy and it’s all that matters.”
The newborn, whose name has yet to be shared, is Isabelle’s first child with husband Adrien Semblat. The couple married in Tuscany in September 2016. – Rappler.com