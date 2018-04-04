The infant makes his social media debut

Published 2:58 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Model and actress Isabelle Daza posted on Wednesday, April 4, the first photos of her new baby boy.

On Instagram, Isabelle posted a picture of her first son, saying "Never knew I could love someone so much."

She also shared that because of complications, she had to go through an emergency C-section, “but our baby boy is healthy and it’s all that matters.”

The newborn, whose name has yet to be shared, is Isabelle’s first child with husband Adrien Semblat. The couple married in Tuscany in September 2016. – Rappler.com