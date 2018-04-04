Nadine says she still hopes to do the movie, despite director Jun Robles Lana saying he won't be getting her anymore for the role

Published 5:47 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Nadine Lustre said she still hopes to be part of the movie The Nurse, following an announcement on Twitter by director Jun Robles Lana that she would no longer be in the movie.

In a Twitter post on March 27, Jun was asked by a fan of the actress if Nadine would be able to do the film. According to the Die Beautiful director, a "scheduling conflict" was getting in the way.

"Scheduling conflict. Been waiting too long and it’s taken too much of my time. Going to Japan 2x to prep is no joke. Time to move and let go and recast. Thanks for the interest, guys," he tweeted.

He also added: "My film. My rules."

In an interview with ABS-CBN, Nadine said that she has yet to get updates on the movie's shooting schedule from Viva. She also admitted that she still wants to do the movie.

"With the schedule medyo tight po kasi pero (it's very tight but) hopefully, sana po (I can do it)," she said.

"It's a good material po kasi and it's different from other projects that I've done before, medyo suspense and thriller. Pero let's see. If it's meant for me makukuha ko naman yon (I'll get the project)."

The Nurse is supposed to be Nadine's solo project and was announced in August 2017. The movie was also mentioned last January during the promotions for her and James Reid's concert Revolution concert.

Nadine and James are currently promoting their movie Never Not Love You. –Rappler.com