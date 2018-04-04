After praising the contestant for her performance, Robin Padilla adds that the single mom 'still needs a man'

Published 10:41 PM, April 04, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Robin Padilla is again at the center of a controversy over remarks made as a judge of the show Pilipinas Got Talent.

During an episode that aired on April 1, Sunday, Padilla told a contestant, who happened to be a single mother, that she still “needs” a man.

Filipinos online called out Padilla for his remark, saying it was sexist and misogynist.

According to the Philippine Daily Inquirer, the judges were commenting on the performance of contestant Kristel de Catalina, a single mom who wowed on the spiral pole.

Padilla, one of 3 judges, praised Kristel’s form and performance.

De Catalino also got nothing but praises from judges Vice Ganda and Angel Locsin.

Vice Ganda, a comedian, showered extra praise for the “symbolism” of Kristel’s talent – that a woman can and will shine because of and despite being a single parent.

It’s after this remark that Padilla interjected: “Pero, kailangan mo pa rin ng lalaki (But you still need a man).”

This wouldn’t be the first time for Robin or the show to find itself in the middle of a controversy – or at least intense debate – over remarks or statements made during its airing. – Rappler.com