K-pop acts dominate this year's edition of the list

Published 9:49 AM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Korean pop group BTS, or Bangtan Boys, topped Forbes Magazine's 2018 edition of its Top 40 Korea Power Celebrity list.

The group also graced the April 2018 cover of the magazine's Korean edition. The 7-member band had earlier been named as part of the magazine's 30 Under 30 Asia 2018.

Forbes' Top 40 Korea Power Celebrity list includes the following:

BTS (group) Wanna One (group) TWICE (group) EXO (group) IU (singer) Song Hye Kyo (actor) Song Joong Ki (actor) Park Bo Gum (actor) Kim Yuna (athlete) Ryu Hyun Jin (athlete) Red Velvet (group) Suzy (actor/singer) Son Heung Min (athlete) Chung Hyun (athlete) AOA (singer) Taeyeon (singer) Jung Woo Sung (actor) Jun Hyun Moo (entertainer) Kim Hee Sun (actor) Lee Hyori (singer) G-Dragon (singer) Park Seo Joon (actor) Jung Yoo Mi (actor) Gong Yoo (actor) Park Sung Hyun (athlete) Honey Lee (actor) Kang Ho Dong (entertainer) Choo Shin Soo (athlete) Sunmi (singer) YoonA (actor/singer) Oh Seung Hwan (athlete) Shin Dong Yup (entertainer) Lee Seung Gi (singer/actor) Ha Jung Woo (actor) BoA (singer) Ryu Joon Yeol (actor) Kang So Ra (actor) Baek Jong Won (entertainer/business) Bolbbalgan4 (singer) Hong Jin Yung (singer)

The list includes top Korean personalities from sports, music, arts, film, and television, according to British publication Metro.

"The business mag ranks celebs according to their professional achievements, influence, popularity and money earned within the last year," Metro added. – Rappler.com