Bughead is real!

Published 11:31 AM, April 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper’s romance just jumped from our screens to real life! Riverdale co-stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart were caught sharing a kiss in Paris this past week, inducing kilig among fans across the world.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse pic.twitter.com/b7af7x59ip — F (@postbestfshn) April 3, 2018

LILI REINHART AND COLE SPROUSE TOGETHER OH MY GOD I AM NOT OKAY GOD FINALLY HEARD MY PRAYERS pic.twitter.com/tZIX7cSXds — Boy Crushes (@myboycrush) April 4, 2018

The two were in Paris for the “RiverCon” convention, a 3-day Riverdale fan convention. With them were cast members Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Skeet Ulrich, Mädchen Amick, Lochlyn Munro, and Marisol Nichols.

Thank you so much to everyone who came to #Rivercon I am so fortunate to have met all of you. It truly was an experience I won’t soon forget. Thank you. I love you. pic.twitter.com/Eh6c5ytcKG — Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) April 1, 2018

Lili and Cole have been rumored to be dating in the past year, not only because they made a cute couple on the show, but also because of they’ve been spotted spending time with each other off-camera and have been posting photos of each other, along with sweet messages.





A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse) on Aug 7, 2017 at 9:53pm PDT



They have, however, kept mum about their love lives thus far.

When asked what he thought about the dating rumors about him and Lili, Cole told Elle in April 2017: “I am one of those guys that's never ever going to talk about my private life with the public sphere. I mean people can talk about Jughead as much as they want but when it comes to the personal relationships, I have spent much of my life separating work and play so I will continue to do so.”

At Riverdale’s 2018 Paley Fest panel on March 25, Cole responded “no comment” to a fan who asked if he and Lili were dating.



In the past, Lili has also expressed that she would rather keep her love life private. – Rappler.com