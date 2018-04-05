The co-founder of iconic Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli dies after a year of health issues

Published 7:44 AM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Isao Takahata, co-founder of Japanese animation studio Studio Ghibli, died in his home on Friday, April 6, according to various news reports from Japanese media. He was 82.

Takahata had reportedly been ailing for over a year due to heart issues.

Studio Ghibli is behind classics including Castle in the Sky, Grave of the Fireflies, My Neighbor Totoro, Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away, and Ponyo.

Accoridng to Kotaku, Takahata began his illustrious career in 1959 when he became part of Toei Animation. It was there, the website said, that he met animator Hayao Miyazaki.

Later on, Takahata, Miyazaki, and Toshio Suzuki founded Studio Ghibli.

Takahata is listed as producer of Nausicaa of the Valley of the Wind and Castle in the Sky. He directed Grave of the Fireflies, Pom Poko, Neighbors the Yamadas, and The Tale of Princess Kayuga.

Takahata's latest film, The Tale of the Princess Kaguya earned him an Academy nomination in 2014 for best animated feature.

It was also selected for a slot in the Directors' Fortnight sidebar to the main competition at the 2014 Cannes Film Festival.

However, most consider the 1988 film Grave of the Fireflies, a moving tale of two orphans during World War II, to be his best work.

Takahata also dabbled in politics, co-signing with around 250 other film celebrities, a petition against a controversial state secrets law in 2013. – with reports from Agence France-Presse/Rappler.com