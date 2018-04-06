The young star gets admitted into the Multimedia Studies program at the UP Open University

Published 12:45 PM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Donny Pangilinan may be joining the ranks of the Iskolars ng Bayan – the budding actor was admitted to the University of the Philippines Open University after passing the Undergraduate Admission Test (UgAT).

His father, Anthony Pangilinan, posted about the news in a series of tweets, the first of which congratulated his son.

“Someone just got admitted to UP! Mom [Maricel Laxa] and I are proud of you son, the second among the sibs, and just like mom and dad.”

Someone just got admitted to UP! Mom @mommymaricel and I are proud of you son, the second among the sibs, and just like mom and dad : ) Galingan mo pre, isa yang karangalan, iskolar ka ng bayan! — Anthony Pangilinan (@apangilinan) April 4, 2018

Donny’s sister Ella took up Art History in UP Diliman before she went to a design school in Italy.

Anthony shared that Donny got admitted into the Multimedia Studies program at the UP Open University.

Bachelor of Arts, Multimedia Studies, UP Open University! https://t.co/Ueri49iijB — Anthony Pangilinan (@apangilinan) April 4, 2018

While his parents and fans are excited – the hashtag #IskoNaSiDonny trended onTwitter – Donny himself has kept mum on his college plans, though he did retweet a fan who used the #IskoNaSiDonny hashtag.

“Thank you so much guys! Sorry nasa taping lang ako (I'm just at taping) but I appreciate all your tweets. Love yaaa,” Donny tweeted.

Thank you so much guys! Sorry nasa taping lang ako but I appreciate all your tweets. Love yaaa https://t.co/MdFDPaJlWx — Donny (@donnypangilinan) April 4, 2018

Donny was recently introduced as one of the new artists of ABS-CBN’s talent management arm, Star Magic, alongside Tony Labrusca, Leila Alcasid, and 10 other up-and-comers. – Rappler.com