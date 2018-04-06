The actress opens up about witnessing one of their companions die during the incident

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Ehra Madrigal has spoken up, a week after she was involved in a boating accident in Antique. (READ: Bianca Manalo, Ehra Madrigal safe following Antique boat mishap)

In an interview with News5 which aired on Thursday, April 5, Madrigal and her husband Tom Yeung recounted witnessing their companion, Bernie Dable, suffer a heart attack and die. Dable was the cousin and bodyguard of Pandan, Antique Mayor Jontahan Tan, who was also on the boat.

“Kinakabahan, talagang takot na takot na siya. Tapos parang sumisigaw na siya na, 'Whoo, hindi ko na 'to kaya, hindi ko na kaya!' Sabi ko, 'Hindi, kuya, kaya 'yan,’” Madrigal said. (He was nervous, he was really scared. And then he was shouting, ‘Whoo, I can’t do this anymore, I can’t!’ I said, ‘No, kuya, you can.)

Madrigal said that Yeung was helping Dable, who didn’t know how to swim, when Dable began foaming at the mouth.

Madrigal, Yeung, Dable, and Tan, were on a boat to Mararison Island on March 29, along with Tan’s girlfriend, actress Bianca Manalo, another bodyguard, and a couple and their two children. (READ: Bianca Manalo recalls boat mishap in Antique)

According to the News5 report, a big wave hit the boat right before it began to sink. Tan and one of their companions swam for help, while the rest stayed behind and hung onto the boat for 3 hours.

During the interview, Madrigal and Yeung also said that it was Tan who was driving the boat before it capsized, though the News5 report quotes Tan saying that it was his bodyguard who was at the helm.

The couple also said that overloading and a wrong route may have caused the incident.

On Instagram on April 5, Madrigal assured her fans that she is fine, though she is still recovering from asthma and pneumonia. She added: “I may have some bruises, sunburn, and bouts of anxiety attack (everything is totally sinking in now) but my spirit is definitely stronger! I just have so much love to give! Will get better coz I can’t wait to see and hug all my loved ones and friends soon!”

