This is not a drill: Mariah Carey is coming back to Manila!
MANILA, Philippines – Pop diva, “songbird supreme,” and queen of being extra Mariah Carey is coming back to Manila for a one night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on October 26.
The iconic singer is the 5-octave voice behind songs such as “Hero,” “Always Be My Baby,” “We Belong Together,” “Honey,” and “One Sweet Day.”
She’s brought home many awards throughout her career, including 5 Grammys, 9 American Music Awards, and the title Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade,” to name a few.
Mariah’s last visit to the Philippines was in 2014.
Tickets for her concert will go on sale on April 20 via Ticketnet. – Rappler.com