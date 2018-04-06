The diva is performing in Manila in October!

MANILA, Philippines – Pop diva, “songbird supreme,” and queen of being extra Mariah Carey is coming back to Manila for a one night concert at the Araneta Coliseum on October 26.

The iconic singer is the 5-octave voice behind songs such as “Hero,” “Always Be My Baby,” “We Belong Together,” “Honey,” and “One Sweet Day.”

She’s brought home many awards throughout her career, including 5 Grammys, 9 American Music Awards, and the title Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade,” to name a few.

Mariah’s last visit to the Philippines was in 2014.

Tickets for her concert will go on sale on April 20 via Ticketnet.