Quark, son of Vicki Belo and Atom Henares, proposes to Bianca during a shoot of her music video he's directing

Published 9:32 PM, April 06, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Quark Henares, son of Vicki Belo and Atom Henares, proposed to his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Bianca Yuzon on Friday, April 6.

In a series of Instagram posts by Quark's sister, Cristalle Henares-Pitt, she shared that she and members of the couple's family were in a holding room during the shoot of Bianca's music video that Quark was directing.

Bianca of course said yes.

Cristalle also shared that Bianca's engagement ring was the ring of her grandmother Nena Belo.

Vicki and Atom also witnessed the engagement of their son as shared by Vicki on her Instagram stories.

Quark and Bianca got together sometime in 2015. In an interview with ABS-CBN, Quark, who directed movies such as Keka, Rakenrol, and My Candidate, recalled what attracted him to Bianca.

"Blue hair. That, to me, was really cute. And the nicest eyes. She was a bit awkward, which I loved. I think it came to a point when we first talked that it was just the two of us and we had been talking for an hour. And people around us started noticing and giving looks. We both got conscious and parted, but eventually found a way to hang out a little more," he said.

Aside from being a singer, Bianca also works for the record label Tarsier Records. –Rappler.com