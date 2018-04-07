And it happened at Chipotle, no less

Published 12:02 PM, April 07, 2018

One may think that flash mob proposals are so 2012, but trust a top designer to bring it back in style. Marc Jacobs proposed to his boyfriend, candlemaker Char Defrancesco, on April 4, and the flash mob was his gimmick of choice.

The proposal took place as the couple celebrated Char’s birthday at Chipotle (because what could be more romantic than Mexican fastfood?). As the crowd at the restaurant started dancing to Prince's "Kiss," Char calmly filmed the scene on his phone, with a look of mild amusement on his face. But when the crowd stopped dancing and Marc got down on one knee, Char was visibly surprised – though, of course, he said yes.

Going extra for each other seems to be par for the course for this couple. In 2016, Char made a video for Marc featuring queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race lipsynching to “Big Spender” from Sweet Charity, all of them wearing pieces from the Marc Jacobs Resort 2017 collection.

Marc and Char have been together for over two years, and were first spotted together in late 2015. – Rappler.com