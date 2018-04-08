Happy Skin throws Coleen another bridal shower as she prepares to wed Billy Crawford

Published 12:03 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – As she counts down the days to her wedding to singer Billy Crawford this April, actress Coleen Garcia was treated to another bridal shower, this time by local cosmetics company Happy Skin on Saturday, April 7. (IN PHOTOS: Coleen Garcia's rose-filled bridal shower)

Coleen is one of the company's beauty ambassadors.

The Sin Island star's friends, including director Gino Santos, were among those who attended the event. Happy Skin founder Rissa Trillo also dropped by the gathering held at the SM Aura branch.

Coleen earlier said during the press conference for the movie Sin Island that she and Billy will get married in April. However, she did not specify the place and date. – Rappler.com