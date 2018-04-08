'Praise God for listening to our prayers. Love to his guardian angel Luna. Thanks to them, we get to keep our beautiful miracle boy,' Saab says

Published 5:31 PM, April 08, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's been an emotional rollercoaster for actress, singer, and new mother Saab Magalona after losing her baby daughter and finally being able to bring Pancho, her new son, home.

In an Instagram post on Saturday, April 7, Saab talked about how close she was to losing Pancho as well.

"Here's a stolen shot Jim took of Pancho and me while he was still in the IMCU (Intermediate Care Unit). I remember being advised to go to him in the NICU (Neonatal Intensive Care Unit) the night I gave birth. I didn't want to because I felt sick and I didn't want him to catch anything just in case. The doctors said it was important that I see him, implying that it was to say goodbye. They said he was in critical condition. That he might not make it."

"This photo was taken days ago, just counting the hours when we would take him home. Praise God for listening to our prayers. Love to his guardian angel Luna. Thanks to them, we get to keep our beautiful miracle boy," she wrote.

Saab gave birth in February 2018. A month later, in a heart-wrenching blog post, the young mother wrote that she had lost one of the twins she carried. At that time, Pancho was still in the NICU.

In another post, Saab said that she's learning to change Pancho's diapers. "Third outfit change for today because of pee and poop booboos. We’ll get better at this, I promise!!"

In another post Sunday, April 8, Saab celebrated Pancho's two months in the world.

"Pancho is two months old today! Here's a photo of him after his morning bath. I'm so in love with my baby."

The Cheats vocalist had earlier said she was apparently producing enough breast milk for twins. She donated over 100 bags of breast milk to the Human Milk Bank. – Rappler.com