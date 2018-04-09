'I have broken through on the other end of that and rediscovering the joys of insta/snap,' says the actress after a hiatus from social media

Published 9:37 AM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – When actress Kate Hudson revealed over the weekend that she was expecting a baby girl, she also let out a truth that both celebrities and regular expecting mothers can relate to: in the age of social media, keeping a pregnancy under wraps is easier said than done.

"We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting than just coming out with it!" wrote the actress in the "gender reveal" video for her next child.

She admitted that she had been MIA from social media, mostly since she had been dealing with morning (and maybe even afternoon and evening) sickness.

A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Apr 6, 2018 at 10:15am PDT

"SURPRISE! If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children."

"Boomerangs have made me nauseous, Superzoom is an easy way to have my head in the toilet, food instagrams make me queezy and thinking too much about insta stories made me even more exhausted than I already had been. If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing...I was lying! BUT!"

The coming baby is Kate's 3rd child and her first child with boyfriend Danny Fujikawa. – Rappler.com