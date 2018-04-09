LOOK: Ed Sheeran marks return to Manila with group picture
MANILA, Philippines – "Manila!" is all he had to say and for Ed Sheeran's fans in the Philippines, that's all he really had to say.
On his Instagram page, Ed posted a picture of himself and the crowd at the MOA Concert Grounds.
He's taken the same kind of picture in his other concerts – most recently in Dunedin and Auckland during the New Zealand leg of the "÷" tour.
The singer and songwriter was in Manila for a concert on Sunday, April 8.
Ed, who is behind too many hits to even mention, was scheduled to hold the concert in November 2017, but this was postponed because of a cycling injury.
He came through though, with fans flooding his Instagram with posts praising his performance or asking him to come back for another concert.
It's been a good year for Ed, who announced his engagement in January 2018. He was the most streamed artist on Spotify and was also the best-selling artist of 2017. He also brought home a Grammy or two from the 2018 awards. – Rappler.com