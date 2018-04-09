He's back and it's 'Perfect'

Published 10:46 AM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – "Manila!" is all he had to say and for Ed Sheeran's fans in the Philippines, that's all he really had to say.

On his Instagram page, Ed posted a picture of himself and the crowd at the MOA Concert Grounds.

Manila ! A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Apr 8, 2018 at 8:21am PDT

He's taken the same kind of picture in his other concerts – most recently in Dunedin and Auckland during the New Zealand leg of the "÷" tour.

The singer and songwriter was in Manila for a concert on Sunday, April 8.

Ed, who is behind too many hits to even mention, was scheduled to hold the concert in November 2017, but this was postponed because of a cycling injury.

He came through though, with fans flooding his Instagram with posts praising his performance or asking him to come back for another concert.

It's been a good year for Ed, who announced his engagement in January 2018. He was the most streamed artist on Spotify and was also the best-selling artist of 2017. He also brought home a Grammy or two from the 2018 awards. – Rappler.com