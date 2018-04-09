Rachelle joins the UK cast for a performance of 'Alexander Hamilton' at the Royal Albert Hall

Published 1:04 PM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines –Rachelle Ann Go performed alongside the cast of the popular musical Hamilton on Sunday, April 8 during the Olivier Awards at the Royal Albert Hall in London.

Rachelle, who plays Alexander Hamilton's wife Eliza and Christine Allado, who plays the role of Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds appeared alongside the cast to perform "Alexander Hamilton."

The musical, written by Lin-Manuel Miranda walked away with 7 awards, including Best Musical.

On Instagram, Rachelle wrote of the win and performance: "What a night! I am so grateful to be a part of this company. Congratulations to my Ham family. Wow. Praise You Lord Jesus."

Actor Bryan Cranston won the Best Actor for his role in Network, while Laura Donnelly walked away with the Best Actress award for The Ferryman. – Rappler.com