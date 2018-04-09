Jinkee gives the British singer a pair of boxing gloves

Published 8:10 PM, April 09, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jinkee Pacquiao, wife of boxer and senator Manny Pacquiao, met British singer Ed Sheeran after his concert on Sunday, April 8 at the Mall of Asia Arena Grounds.

On her social media accounts, Jinkee posting pictures of her giving Ed a pair of boxing gloves designed after the Philippine flag. (LOOK: Ed Sheeran marks return to Manila with group picture)

"It’s an honor to meet you Ed Sheeran," she wrote, tagging his official Instagram account.

Jinkee was one of the many celebrities spotted watching the concert.

Ed, who got engaged to girlfriend Cherry Seaborn in January released his collaboration with Eminem called "River" in February. He recently covered Elton John's "Candle in The Wind" for Elton's Revamp album. –Rappler.com