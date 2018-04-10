James Yap, Michela Cazzola expecting 2nd child
MANILA, Philippines – Basketball player James Yap announced on Monday, April 9 that he and girlfriend Michela Cazzola are expecting their second baby.
"Growing family," James captioned a photo of him holding Michela's growing belly.
Michela also shared a photo of the two of them, her growing belly noticeable. They did not say when the second baby will arrive.
The couple already have one son, Michael James, born in August 2016.
James has two children from previous relationships including Bimby, his son with ex-wife Kris Aquino. –Rappler.com