Michael James is about to become a big brother

Published 11:40 AM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Basketball player James Yap announced on Monday, April 9 that he and girlfriend Michela Cazzola are expecting their second baby.

"Growing family," James captioned a photo of him holding Michela's growing belly.

Growing family A post shared by James Yap (@jamesyap18) on Apr 9, 2018 at 2:50am PDT

Michela also shared a photo of the two of them, her growing belly noticeable. They did not say when the second baby will arrive.

A post shared by Mic (@michelacazzola) on Apr 8, 2018 at 5:36am PDT

The couple already have one son, Michael James, born in August 2016.

James has two children from previous relationships including Bimby, his son with ex-wife Kris Aquino. –Rappler.com