Who's in and who's out?

Published 12:41 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Five of American Idol’s Top 24 finalists went home this week after the 12 of them performed solos and duets.

The contestants performed solos on Sunday, April 8 (in the US), and duets with popular artists in the industry on Monday, April 9. Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan eliminated 5 of them based on the both performances.

The second half of the Top 24 will go through the same process next week. Check back here for updates on their performances.

For his solo, Dominique sang “Ain’t Nobody” by Rufus and Chaka Khan and “Wake Me Up” for his duet with Aloe Black.

Layla Spring sang “A Broken Wing" by Martina McBride for her solo and "Stuck Like Glue" by Sugarland with the duo themselves.

Catie Turner sang "Call Me" by Blondie for her solo and teamed up with Andy Grammer to perform his song "Good To Be Alive.”

For his solo, Dennis Lorenzo sang a rendition of "Rude" by MAGIC! and chose to perform Allen Stone’s “Unaware” with the singer himself.

An upbeat, bilingual version of “If I Were A Boy" by Beyonce was Michelle Sussett’s choice for solo. For her duet, she teamed up with Luis Fonsi to perform "I Can't Make You Love Me" by Bonnie Raitt.

Michael J. Woodard chose The Beatles’ “Golden Slumbers” for his solo and performed “Angel in Blue Jeans” by Train with train frontman Pat Monahan.

Trevor McBane sang "Way Down We Go" by Kaleo for his solo and teamed up with Bishop Briggs to perform her song “River” for the duet.

Jonny Brenns went with a sweet rendition of “Georgia” by Vance Joy for his solo and performed Andy Grammer’s song “Back Home” for his duet.

Rihanna’s “Love On the Brain" was Kay Kay’s choice for solo, while she and Train frontman Pat Monahan performed "Drive By" by Train for the duet portion.

For his solo, Brandon Diaz sang "Hello" by Lionel Richie – a bold move, considering Lionel himself is one of the judges. He then sang “Despacito” by Luis Fonsi for his duet with the Puerto Rican singer himself.

Gabby Barret sang "My Church" by Maren Morris for her solo and “Stay” with Sugarland for her duet.

Cade Foehner brought a bit of rock to the Idol stage with "All Along The Watchtower" by Jimi Hendrix for his solo. He then teamed up with Bishop Briggs to cover INXS’ "Never Tear Us Apart.”

At the end of the two episodes, Layla Spring, Trevor McBane, Dominique, Brandon Diaz, and Kay Kay were eliminated.

Cade Foehner, Michelle Sussett, Dennis Lorenzo, Gabby Barrett, Jonny Brenns, Michael J. Woodard, and Catie Turner will move on to the next round. – Rappler.com