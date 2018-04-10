The Cebuano road comedy is being screened for viewers abroad

Published 12:42 PM, April 10, 2018

ICYMI, Patay na si Hesus, the Cebuano road trip film starring Jaclyn Jose, opened in select theaters in the United States on April 6, and viewers based there still have a couple of days left to see it.

According to the film’s Facebook page, Patay na si Hesus opened in select theaters in 8 cities in California, including Burbank, San Francisco, and Union City, as well as theaters in Las Vegas in Nevada, Woodridge in Illinois, and Elizabeth in New Jersey.

Screenings will be until April 12, though an updated schedule has yet to be announced.

The film will also be screened in Canada from April 13 to 19, though no schedules have been announced.

The film follows the misadventures of a mother, played by Jose, who hauls her 3 kids on a road trip from Cebu City to Dumaguete to attend the funeral of their estranged father.

The film also stars Chai Fonacier, Vincent Viado, Melde Montañez, and Mailes Kanapi. It was part of the Pista ng Pelikulang Pilipino, where it won the Special Jury Prize. – Rappler.com