Xian Gaza claims he was arrested by the NBI and the Interpol upon arrival at the NAIA Terminal 2

Published 3:11 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Viral “billboard suitor” Xian Gaza reportedly faces warrants for refusing to appear before a metropolitan trial court that is hearing cases filed against him for allegedly breaking the Philippines’ anti-bouncing checks law.

According to an April 10 ABS-CBN news report, Gaza faces a complaint for supposedly duping Jaime Asuncion and Melinda Cruz into investing in a coffee shop that he was working on.

Cruz shelled out P2 million for the business, after which Gaza claimed the original investor had backed out. It turns out, Asuncion was the supposed original investor and he did not back out. Asuncion allegedly shelled out over P1 million for the business.

Both claim Gaza did not pay him back. (READ: Billboard suitor Xian Gaza: CEO or scammer?)

The complainants said that Gaza initially showed up before the court and promised to pay them back but this never materialized. The court eventually issued a warrant because of Gaza’s refusal to show up.

In a post on April 10, too, Gaza claimed he was “intercepted by InterPol and was arrested by NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) at NAIA Terminal 2 upon my arrival.” He later deleted the post but screenshots are forever.

“They served 2 bench warrants issued by MTC Malabon for my consecutive absences [in] my court hearings and a special subpoena for the ongoing investigation on a HKD 1.1 billion multinational money laundering case,” he added.

In his post, Gaza denied facing charges over rape, illegal drugs, or murder. He also accused law enforcement personnel who arrested him of being “obviously under the payroll of [his] enemies.

“I’ve known good criminals and bad cops, honorable thieves and bad priests. I can be on one side of the law or the other. Yes, I’m a criminal but with a good heart. A good criminal, still a criminal.”

Gaza then quoted without attribution, lyrics to the song “My Way.”

“Regrets, I've had a few but then again, too many to mention. I did what I had to do and saw it through without exemption. I planned each charted course, each careful step along the byway. And more, much more than this. I did it my way.”

He followed this post with a video of him singing “My Way” in front of different landmarks around the world.

“Kanta muna bago makulong (Singing before getting arrested),” was his caption.

Gaza, for some reason, also updated his profile picture to a studio photo of him with dyed hair and sportswear. His caption? “XIAN GAZA, 24, Filipino, Single, WANTED,” he said, tagging a Facebook fan page he created himself.

He then posted a childhood picture of himself with the text "I. Am. Sorry." posted on it. "TO MS. JAIME ASUNCION & MRS. MELINDA CRUZ," read its caption.

Rappler is still trying to confirm the details of Gaza’s alleged arrest as of posting. – Rappler.com