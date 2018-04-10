'Wishing you all the best in your new direction for the network. Kidlat signing out for now,' says Derek

Published 7:31 PM, April 10, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Derek Ramsay formally said goodbye to TV 5, his home network for 6 years.

On Tuesday, April 9, Derek shared a photo of him with TV 5 president Chot Reyes during a meet.

"Thank you TV5 for 6 great years. Thank you for trusting and believing in me. The projects and memories here will always be cherished.You always made me feel that I am truly family.

"Wishing you all the best in your new direction for the network. Kidlat signing out for now. Love you all," he said, referring to the superhero he played in 2013.

Aside from Kidlat, Derek hosted the shows Amazing Race Philippines and Undercover. He also did Mac and Chiz, For Love or Money, and Extreme Series: Kaya Mo Ba' To? He was also part of TV 5's team as correspondent for the 2012 London Olympics.

Derek was one of the stars who transfered to TV 5 years back alongside Sharon Cuneta, Aga Muhlach, and Willie Revillame. Sharon and Aga have returned to ABS-CBN while Willie is now with GMA 7.

Derek is presently working on a movie with Bea Alonzo and Paulo Avelino. His show Amo, under the direction of Brillante Mendoza has also been picked up for streaming on Netflix. –Rappler.com