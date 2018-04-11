The 'MythBusters' host will be back on screen to host spin-off series 'MythBusters Jr'

Published 9:57 AM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Adam Savage, former host of the now-classic MythBusters, will soon be back on screen for a spin-off that targets a younger generation of budding scientists and fact-checkers.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Savage will be hosting MythBusters Jr, a show which will feature "6 of the nation’s most scientifically savvy kids" who will be "guided" by Savage.

“I’m so excited to be returning to Discovery to work with these kids on a new incarnation of the show I love so much....To be able to confront them with great questions and the resources to answer them is such a dream. Helping to inspire future scientists and engineers is a mission I share with Discovery," Savage said in a statement.

Savage hosted MythBusters alongside Jamie Hyneman for over 14 years. The duo led experiments – using elements of the scientific method – that sought to debunk or prove long-running myths and beliefs. They were later joined by a "build team" that engineered and planned the experiments.

In a tweet, Savage shared the Entertainment Weekly story with the caption: "AND I AM SO EXCITED!!!!" (All caps his, not ours)

MythBusters Jr is slated to premiere in the fourth quarter of 2018 on the Science Channel. – Rappler.com