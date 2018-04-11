Erich celebrates with a Vampirina-themed party

Published 10:19 AM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Actress Marjorie Barretto threw her youngest daughter Erich a Vampirina-themed birthday party on Sunday, April 8. Erich's birthday is on April 9.

Marjorie's other kids were also at the party to attend to guests.

On Instagram, Marjorie wrote of the party : "Our super fun filled Vampirina party today for our most favourite baby in the world."

Our super fun filled Vampirina party today for our most favourite baby in the world #AdventureZone A post shared by marjbarretto (@marjbarretto) on Apr 7, 2018 at 11:02am PDT

On the day of Erich's birthday, Marjorie posted a photo video of Erich with the caption: "I love you most."

I love you most A post shared by marjbarretto (@marjbarretto) on Apr 8, 2018 at 8:46pm PDT

Nice Print Photo shared a few shots from the party.

So pretty Erich Happy Birthday! A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Apr 10, 2018 at 1:59am PDT

Happy birthday pretty Erich Thanks for having us @marjbarretto @juliabarretto @danibarretto @claudia A post shared by Niceprintphoto (@niceprintphoto) on Apr 10, 2018 at 1:46am PDT

Erich was formally introduced by Marjorie to the public last February via Instagram. –Rappler.com