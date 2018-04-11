IN PHOTOS: Marjorie Barretto's youngest daughter Erich celebrates birthday
MANILA, Philippines – Actress Marjorie Barretto threw her youngest daughter Erich a Vampirina-themed birthday party on Sunday, April 8. Erich's birthday is on April 9.
Marjorie's other kids were also at the party to attend to guests.
On Instagram, Marjorie wrote of the party : "Our super fun filled Vampirina party today for our most favourite baby in the world."
On the day of Erich's birthday, Marjorie posted a photo video of Erich with the caption: "I love you most."
Nice Print Photo shared a few shots from the party.
Erich was formally introduced by Marjorie to the public last February via Instagram. –Rappler.com