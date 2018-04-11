Zaito, of Fliptop fame, is arrested after cops serving a search warrant against him allegedly find 3 sachets of shabu

Published 10:55 PM, April 11, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – A local rapper, who was featured in an anti-illegal drugs jingle, was arrested by cops on Monday, April 9, for supposedly possesing shabu or methamphetamine.

According to a report on GMA News, Fliptop artist Zaito was served a search warrant in his Kawit, Cavite, home around noon on April 9.

During the search, cops allegedly found 3 sachets of shabu. Zaito refused to speak to the media, according to the same report.

According to a February 2018 Inquirer report, Zaito sang a verse in a jingle that "makes light of the Philippine National Police (PNP)’s controversial 'Oplan Tokhang'."

The jingle itself was composed by Cavite police.

"Tokhang" is an operation where cops knock on the doors of suspected drug users and peddlers, in hopes of convincing them to surrender. While on paper it sounds innocent enough, it has also earned a bad reputation for the deaths that sometimes follow it.

"Tokhang" is part of the PNP's larger campaign against illegal drugs, among President Rodrigo Duterte's key campaign promises during the 2016 elections.

Police have been criticized for supposedly resorting to extralegal means in the name of the campaign. They have denied these allegations, and the administration has accused critics of supposedly "distabilizing" (sic) government.

Recently, Netflix released Amo, a series about the bloody anti-illegal drug campaign. It is directed by Brillante Mendoza, a Duterte supporter who has called the controversial anti-illegal drug campaign "necessary." – Rappler.com