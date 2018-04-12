LOOK: Cute overload as Pinoy Big Brother hosts hold a baby meet-up
MANILA, Philippines – It was cute overload at the Soriano household when Toni Gonzaga-Soriano recently hosted fellow Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) hosts Bianca Gonzales-Intal and Mariel Padilla for a get-together so that their little ones would finally be able to meet each other.
"It finally happened!" Mariel, mother to Maria Isabella Padilla, said in an Instagram post.
"It was sooo hard to get a picture of the 3 of them all together at one point we had to bribe them with gadgets," added the television host, who is married to action star Robin Padilla.
Bianca, Toni, and Mariel, while famous in their own rights, are known to many as the awesome threesome who hosted the Philippine franchise of PBB on ABS-CBN. The show, which first aired in 2005, was fueled by a reality show craze in the Philippines and launched the careers of many local celebrities.
"Kuya's grandkids," wrote Bianca as her caption to a picture of the 3 P-B-Babies.
While the 3 have had reunions before, it seems like the most recent one is the first to include their little ones. Bianca is mother to Lucia intal, her daughter with basketball player JC Intal. Toni, meanwhile is mom to Seve, her son with director Paul Soriano.
"Also, the mommies couldn’t really make chikahan because one kid would run to mama make lambing (seek comfort), run away, another kid comes and does the same...but our hearts are full!!! Wouldn’t have had it any other way," added Mariel. – Rappler.com