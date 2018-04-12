The 58-year-old is also being investigated over similar allegations in London and Nantucket, an island off the coast of Massachusetts

LOS ANGELES, USA – Los Angeles prosecutors are reviewing a sex crimes case against Kevin Spacey, whose acting career came to a grinding halt last year following a wave of allegations of misconduct.

"I can confirm our office received a case" involving Spacey, said Greg Risling, a spokesman for Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey told Agence France-Presse.

But according to celebrity news site TMZ, the case will likely be rejected because it involves an allegation from the 1990s and is outside the statute of limitations.

The 58-year-old is also being investigated over similar allegations in London and Nantucket, an island off the coast of Massachusetts.

Two-time Oscar winner Spacey has disappeared from public life. Considered one of the pre-eminent actors of his generation, he was dropped from Ridley Scott's "All The Money In The World" and expunged from the Netflix hit show "House of Cards." (READ: Netflix cancels flagship series 'House of Cards')

Case files on Harvey Weinstein, the Hollywood producer whose downfall sparked the #MeToo movement against powerful male harassers, and martial arts star Steven Seagal "remain under review," said Risling. – Rappler.com