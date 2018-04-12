Meet the 4 winners of this year's competition

Published 12:19 AM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Century Tuna Superbods declared two sets of winners this year in the young and elder categories.

Maureen Montagne and Julz Aquino emerged the grand winners in the Superbods category, while Angel Jones and Johann Ludovica won the grand prize in the Ageless category.

Anthony Wahl and Bella Ysmael won 1st runner-up in the Superbods category, while Mica Fuentes and Jerome Salvado emerged 1st runner-up in the Ageless category.

Century Tuna Superbods ambassadors Matteo Guidicelli, Gerald Anderson, Paulo Avelino, Sunshine Cruz, Ina Raymundo, and Alice Dixson also graced the event.

The show was hosted by Rovilson Fernandez, Gelli Victor, and Luis Manzano. – Rappler.com