The alleged scammer apparently pokes fun at his surrender, flashing a wide smile and a peace sign inside the police station

Published 2:44 PM, April 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Xian Gaza, the man behind a billboard date proposal that went viral but failed, surrendered to Malabon police on Thursday, April 12, over charges linked to an alleged investment scam.

Gaza made the announcement on his own Facebook account mid-morning on Thursday.

"I'm Christian Albert Gaza known as Xian Gaza, surrendering today," he said, linking both his second Facebook profile and an official fan page.

He faced an arrest warrant for refusing to show up before a Malabon court that's hearing a complaint filed against him by Jaime Asuncion and Melinda Cruz. The two accused Gaza of duping them into investing in a coffee shop that he was working on.

Pictures of Gaza inside the detention facility show him flashing a smile and a peace sign.

"Friends and supporters... I need about P160,000 right now. I hope you could help me. Gusto ko makalabas (I want to be free). I want to start a new life. Nagkamali ako (I made a mistake), I became a scammer, I became a fraud," he said in a video posted by Philippine Star reporter Marc Cayabyab.

Gaza first became famous – or infamous – after he paid for a billboard in order to ask actress Erich Gonzales out on a date. The actress declined his invitation.

After the billboard date proposal went viral, it was then revealed that Gaza has been apparently duping people to invest in various business endeavors. – Rappler.com