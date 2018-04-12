The long-time friends take to Instagram Stories after people make a big deal over a exchange in Isabelle's Instagram post

Published 7:29 PM, April 12, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Isabelle Daza and Alex Gonzaga took their respective social media accounts to clear an exchange made in an Instagram post.

In a recent post, Isablle shared a photo of her taken when she was still pregnant. She wrote as a caption: "Can't believe that my son was in my belly 10 days ago?!?! I still had maternity content."

Alex wrote in comments section: "Sana nagsuklay ka (I wished you combed your hair)."

Isabelle then replied: [Cathy Gonzaga] it's the messy look. But you wouldn't understand."

The exchange drew mixed reactions, with some accusing Alex of being tactless.

On her Instagram stories, Isabelle shared a screenshot of the exchange with the caption: " To those everyone making this an issue... Please Google: the definition of a joke."

It was followed with another screenshot with the definition of the word.

Alex, meanwhile, shared a screenshot of a Telegram conversation with Isabelle.

She wrote in the caption: "Yes, kahit jologs siya, friends kami. (Even if she acts tacky, we're friends) This is the only text convo I can show."

Unknown to many, the two have been friends for a long time. Isabelle even had Alex as a guest in one of her Youtube videos.

Isabelle and husband Adrien Semblat recently welcomed their son, whose name they have yet to make public. –Rappler.com