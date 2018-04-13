Khloe Kardashian gives birth to baby girl – report
MANILA, Philippines – Khloe Kardashian has reportedly given birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson.
A source close to the family confirmed the news to E! News.
The baby – Khloe's first child – seems to have come right as expected. Just 3 days ago, Khloe posted a photo of her and Tristan on Instagram with the caption, "We are ready whenever you are little mama."
The baby's birth is not without its fair share of controversy. News of the birth came amid reports of Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe when she was 3 months pregnant.
Khloe's pregnancy first made headlines in 2017, though the reality star only publicly confirmed it in December. She and Tristan have been together since September 2016. – Rappler.com