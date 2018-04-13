The Kardashian family welcomes a new member

Published 10:46 AM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Khloe Kardashian has reportedly given birth to a baby girl with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson.

A source close to the family confirmed the news to E! News.

The baby – Khloe's first child – seems to have come right as expected. Just 3 days ago, Khloe posted a photo of her and Tristan on Instagram with the caption, "We are ready whenever you are little mama."

We are ready whenever you are little mama A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 9, 2018 at 6:24am PDT

The baby's birth is not without its fair share of controversy. News of the birth came amid reports of Tristan allegedly cheating on Khloe when she was 3 months pregnant.

Khloe's pregnancy first made headlines in 2017, though the reality star only publicly confirmed it in December. She and Tristan have been together since September 2016. – Rappler.com