Published 8:04 PM, April 13, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – If you’re among James Reid’s millions of Instagram followers, you’d know that the multi-hyphenate is no stranger to travels to exotic locales and thrilling adventures. As the newest ambassador for Mountain Dew in the Philippines, James spoke to reporters on Friday, April 13, about the greatest risks he’s taken, and the ones he has yet to take.

Without a doubt, skydiving in Dubai was the most thrilling experience he’s had to date, said James. He did it in 2016, and even posted a video of his experience after.

“You know there’s a fear of heights, right? I have the opposite, I like being in high places, [and the] adrenaline. I love heights.”



He would totally do it again – learning how to skydive on his own is on his bucketlist, he said. Another thing on his bucketlist is to see more of Asia – countries like India, Tibet, Cambodia.

When it comes to scary things he’s done outside of sports, James named a career and a love life hightlight: joining Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) in 2010 and telling his girlfriend (and love team partner) Nadine Lustre he loved her in front of a crowd at the Araneta Coliseum.

Though James’ career didn’t really take off immediately after winning PBB, it was that publicity that put him in the Philippine consciousness. Later, he’d star in Diary ng Panget (2014) opposite Nadine for the first time.



And how can we forget the moment James and Nadine went from reel to real? James professed his love in February 2016, at a concert aptly named “JaDine in Love.”



With skydiving, launching his showbiz career, and the ultimate public display of affection under his belt, is James afraid of anything? It turns out he’s not a fan of the ocean: “Like [scuba diving] or swimming with whale sharks, that kind of thing. Deep water scares me.” – Rappler.com