WATCH: Winwyn Marquez tests dad Joey’s makeup skills in first vlog
Beauty queen Winwyn Marquez recently started vlogging, and if the first video is any indication, it’s going to be hilarious. For the video, Winwyn resorts to a common Youtube challenge: ask a seemingly beauty-clueless man to do your makeup.
In this case, the man is her father, comedian Joey Marquez. In the video, Joey creates a look that he calls “the everlasting unique makeup,” and it involves a lot of contour, winged eyeliner, highlighter all over the face, and a lot of dad jokes and dad wisdom along the way.
It starts out funny enough, but it gets even better when Joey goes full-on dad and asks for his glasses before he draws on Winwyn’s eyeliner. Watch the video above and see for yourself! – Rappler.com