Joey Marquez calls it 'the everlasting unique makeup'

Published 11:55 AM, April 14, 2018

Beauty queen Winwyn Marquez recently started vlogging, and if the first video is any indication, it’s going to be hilarious. For the video, Winwyn resorts to a common Youtube challenge: ask a seemingly beauty-clueless man to do your makeup.

In this case, the man is her father, comedian Joey Marquez. In the video, Joey creates a look that he calls “the everlasting unique makeup,” and it involves a lot of contour, winged eyeliner, highlighter all over the face, and a lot of dad jokes and dad wisdom along the way.

It starts out funny enough, but it gets even better when Joey goes full-on dad and asks for his glasses before he draws on Winwyn’s eyeliner. Watch the video above and see for yourself! – Rappler.com