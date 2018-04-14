Jun Robles Lana's 'Die Beautiful' wins an award at the Newcastle International Film Festival

Published 6:43 PM, April 14, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Two years after its release, Jun Robles Lana's Die Beautiful won another award at an international film festival.

Die Beautiful, which starred Paolo Ballesteros, won Best Feature at the Newcastle International Film Festival (NIFF), a new 4-day event that was held from March 29 to April 1.

Die Beautiful tells the story of Trisha Echevarria (played by Ballesteros), a transgender woman.

Ballesteros won Best Actor at the Tokyo International Film Festival 2016 for his performance in the movie.

He and his Die Beautiful co-star Christian Bables also won Best Actor and Best Actor in a Supporting Role at the 2016 Metro Manila Film Festival.

The movie is set to have its own television series spin-off titled Born Beautiful, which will air in May. – Rappler.com