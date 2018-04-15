Rachelle is set to wed Martin Spies

Published 5:53 PM, April 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Hamilton star Rachelle Ann Go was treated to a bachelorette party on Saturday, April 14 at the Kallista Nail Pamper Lounge in Pasay City.

Cornerstone, the talent management handling Rachelle's career in Manila shared photos from the party. Rachelle wore a crown of flowers plus a "bride-to-be" sash.

Rachelle Ann’s Bachelorette Party. @gorachelleann A post shared by cyndyroque (@cyndyroque) on Apr 14, 2018 at 4:47am PDT

Rachelle got engaged to Martin Spies last year while vacationing in Boracay.

She recently joined the UK cast of Hamilton in a performance of the song "Alexander Hamilton" at the Olivier Awards. – Rappler.com