Beyonce makes history as the first black woman to headline the long-running music festival

Published 7:15 PM, April 15, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Can you handle it? Because we barely could.

Destiny's Child, purveyor of female empowerment and outfit matching goals, reunited on Saturday, April 14 (Sunday, April 15 in Manila), as Beyonce made history by headlining Coachella that day.

The group, composed of Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, are behind various hits including "Survivor," "Independent Woman," and "Bootylicious." They announced a hiatus in 2002, and reunited for another album years later. They've since forged individual careers, with Beyonce successfully establishing herself as the "Queen B."

The Queen B also had husband Jay-Z and sister Solange as guests during her set.

Watch Beyonce's performance via the ongoing livestream here (scroll back right to the beginning of the stream for Beyonce's set):

Beyonce's performance is groundbreaking not just for how flawless it was. She's the first woman of color to headline the long-running music festival, according to CNN. The Weeknd and Eminem also headlined the 2018 version of the festival.

"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," said Beyonce before singing her 2011 hit "Run The World (Girls)," reported CNN.

The singer / songwriter / dancer extraordinaire shared snaps on her Instagram account after her performance:

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:17pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:47am PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 14, 2018 at 11:20pm PDT

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Apr 15, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

Is your mind as blown as ours? Or do you think Beyonce could have done better (of course not, Queen B is perfect, JSYK)? Tell us what you think in the comments below! – Rappler.com