LOOK: Destiny's Child reunites during Beyonce's Coachella 2018 set
MANILA, Philippines – Can you handle it? Because we barely could.
Destiny's Child, purveyor of female empowerment and outfit matching goals, reunited on Saturday, April 14 (Sunday, April 15 in Manila), as Beyonce made history by headlining Coachella that day.
The group, composed of Beyonce Knowles, Kelly Rowland, and Michelle Williams, are behind various hits including "Survivor," "Independent Woman," and "Bootylicious." They announced a hiatus in 2002, and reunited for another album years later. They've since forged individual careers, with Beyonce successfully establishing herself as the "Queen B."
The Queen B also had husband Jay-Z and sister Solange as guests during her set.
Watch Beyonce's performance via the ongoing livestream here (scroll back right to the beginning of the stream for Beyonce's set):
Beyonce's performance is groundbreaking not just for how flawless it was. She's the first woman of color to headline the long-running music festival, according to CNN. The Weeknd and Eminem also headlined the 2018 version of the festival.
"Coachella, thank you for allowing me to be the first black woman to headline," said Beyonce before singing her 2011 hit "Run The World (Girls)," reported CNN.
The singer / songwriter / dancer extraordinaire shared snaps on her Instagram account after her performance:
