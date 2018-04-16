Zia entertains members of the couple's fan club during a gathering in Makati

Published 5:39 PM, April 16, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Dingdong Dantes and Marian Rivera's daughter 2-year-old Maria Letizia gamely entertained members of her parents' fan club during a gathering at the Discovery Primea on Sunday, April 15.

In a series of videos posted by Marian's manager Rams David, Zia is shown singing songs such as "Bahay Kubo," and "How Far I'll Go" from the movie Moana.

Dingdong is seen taking a video of Zia, every inch the doting father.

The gathering was a celebration of Marian and Dingdong's ten years as a "love team" or on-screen tandem.

In a video posted by one of the DongYanatics members, Dingdong expressed his gratitude for the support he and Marian received.

Dingdong is teaming up with Anne Curtis for his newest movie, while Marian is preparing for a coming project with home network GMA-7. She also hosts Sunday Pinasaya, and manages a flower shop. –Rappler.com