Michael V, Mikael Daez, Jasmine Curtis-Smith, and Sam YG are among the fans and personalities who attended the event in Singapore

Published 11:26 AM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino celebrities were among the fans spotted at the Avengers Infinity War red carpet event in Singapore on Monday, April 16.

TV host and comedian Michael V was among the lucky ones who got the chance to meet cast members Benedict Cumberbatch, Karen Gillan, and Robert Downey Jr.

The Bubble Gang star personally gave his sketches of Dr. Strange and Nebula to both Benedict and Karen during his interviews with them.

Bitoy also shared his encounter with Robert Downey Jr.

Interviews with the cast, he said, will be posted on his YouTube account soon.

Actors Mikael Daez and Jasmine Curtis-Smith Singapore for the the event.

Host and radio DJ Sam YG also got the chance to cover the event and even took a photo of RDJ onstage.

Iron Man A post shared by Sam YG (@_samyg) on Apr 16, 2018 at 4:54pm PDT

Avengers: Infinity War brings together all of Marvel's heroes in the past movies as they battle their biggest foe to date – Thanos. (WATCH: The new trailer for 'Avengers: Infinity War' brings all your favorite heroes together)

The movie opens April 25 in the Philippines and April 27 in the US –Rappler.com