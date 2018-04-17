Kim talks about doing horror films while Ryan talks about the choices that led to his first leading role in a movie

Published 8:14 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Following the success of Ghost Bride, Kim Chiu returns with yet another horror movie, DOTGA: Da One That Ghost Away.

With back-to-back films from the same genre, it looks like Kim is ready to accept her title as the country’s newest Horror Princess. “Pwede ko namang angkinin ‘yun, wala namang umaangkin. Ako na po muna kung puwede sana,” Kim said of the title.

(I can claim it since no one else is. I'll be the first, hopefully.)

Kim, however, insisted that she would never be the Horror Queen as the title already belongs Kris Aquino.

“Siya ‘yung queen talaga. ‘Wag na natin guluhin ‘yung pwesto na ‘yun. ‘Di puwede,” she said.

(She's already the queen. Let's not even go there.)

Kim added that Kris has always been supportive of her projects, clarifying that there’s no competition between the two of them. Just this week, Kim also shared a photo on Instagram, showing a huge bouquet of roses she received from Kris.

got home to this surprise last night!!! nawala antok ko nung nakita ko to! thank you ate @krisaquino for these beautiful beautiful huge bouquet of roses!!! love you always ate! i will always be your pangay!!! happy birthday also to bimby on the 19th!take care ate, hope to see you soon when you get back! thank you! @krisaquino A post shared by Kimberly Sue Chiu (@chinitaprincess) on Apr 16, 2018 at 5:06am PDT

“Masaya naman si Ate Kris sa lahat ng mga achievements [ko]. Lagi siyang nangagamusta. Nagko-congratulate siya kahit ‘di pa tapos. Sobrang busy lang ng schedule niya kaya ‘di pa kami nagkikita.”

(Ate Kris is happy with all of my achievements. She would always say hi. She even congratulated me even if the movie wasn't finished. She's just busy due to her tight schedule that's why we haven't seen each other.)

Dubbed as an adventure-comedy-horror film, DOTGA: Da One That Ghost Away tells the story of Carmel (Kim), a paranormal expert wannabee, who teams up with her best friend Jeje (Ryan Bang) to form a squad of ghostbusters with their misfit friends in order to save the house of her grandmother from being sequestered.

“Ito horror and comedy, dalawang genre na gustong gusto kong iportray, ‘yung manakot at tsaka magpatawa. Nangyari siya sa isang pelikula, kaya gusto kong i-spread the word sa lahat na mage-enjoy sila,” Kim said.

(It's horror and comedy — two genres I love to portray, to scare and make people laugh. It happens in one film so i want to spread the word for them to enjoy it.)

“Moneyback guarantee kung di sila matawa. Kahit isang, ‘Ha,’ counted ‘yun,” she added joking.

(I promise moneyback guarantee if you don't laugh. Even just one 'ha' is counted already.)

Ryan Bang’s first lead role

After years of playing the supporting character, Ryan has finally been given the chance to take on the lead role. During the press conference for DOTGA last April 12, Ryan shared that he still could not believe that this moment is finally happening.

“Sidekick ako ni Papa P [Piolo Pascual], naging sidekick po ako ni Coco Martin, idol Robin [Padilla], ‘di ko akalain na ako po ‘yung magiging leading man. Gusto ko rin magpasalamat kay Empoy dahil sa kanya may chance din ako,” he said.

(I was Papa P's sidekick, became Coco Martin's sidekick, even Robin's sidekick, so I did not expect that I would be a leading man. I also want to thank Empoy because with him, I got the chance to be one.)

“Nag-iipon po ako para mag-produce, para ako maging bida. Pero ngayon, natupad po. Maraming salamat sa Star Cinema, Tita Malou [Santos], Inang [Olivia Lamasan], Kim Chiu, na nagtiwala sa akin, kaya binigay ko po sa movie ‘yung 150% ko.”

(I was saving up to produce a movie to be the lead. But now, it came true. i want to thank Star Cinema, Tita Malou, Inang, Kim Chiu for trusting me, that's why I gave my 150% in the film.)

Ryan said that he received an offer from SBS Korea but had to turn it down to focus on his career in the Philippines.

The It’s Showtime host admitted that the choice has not been easy and at one point, even wondered if he made the right decision.

“Overwhelmed po talaga. ‘Di ko akalain na ganito mangayayari sa buhay ko. Kasi ‘yung malaking offer sa’kin ng Korea, ‘di ko tinanggap. Nagsisi ako ng konti, sana tinanggap ko pala. Pero di na ko nagsisi dahil ito pala mangyayari, leading man pa ni Kim Chiu. Sobrang masaya po ako,” Ryan shared.

(I'm very overwhelmed about it. I did not expect it would happen to me. The offer in Korea was big and didn't accept it. I kind of regretted not accepting it in the start. But now I have no regrets because this would happened - to be Kim Chiu's leading man. So I'm very happy.)

“May offer naman sa’kin pero di ko na tinanggap na regular show. Guest guest na lang po ako ngayon sa Korea,” he said.

(There was an offer me to do a show in Korea but declined it. I'll just do guestings for now.)

Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber’s first horror-comedy movie

Ryan, who was with Maymay and Edward in their first movie Loving in Tandem, had nothing but praises for the love team.

“Sa Loving in Tandem, nakaka-take 11 or 12, dito lahat take 1 sila. Sobrang galing! ‘Di ko alam anong kinain nila pero sobrang galing nila. Saka nagulat din ako kay Edward dito, sobrang galing niya mag-memorize, magsalita ng Tagalog,” Ryan said.

(In Loving in Tandem, they had like take 11 or 12, but here. it was always take one. They were so good. I don't know what they ate but they were great. And I got surprised with Edward here. He's already good in memorizing and speaking in Tagalog.)

Ryan also noticed that Maymay and Edward has gotten more comfortable with each other on set.

“Sa Loving in Tandem, ‘di ko masyado naramdaman ‘yung sweetness nila. Siguro kasi napupuyat sila, napapagod. Dito sobrang parang akala mo gailng silang honeymoon. Sobrang sweet sila. Kaya nga lumalayo na ko sa kanila kasi sobrang sweet,” Ryan said.

(In Loving in Tandem, I really did not feel that they were that sweet. I guess it's due to the stress and exhaustion. But here's they were like in their honeymoon. They were so sweet. That's why I distant myself from their sweetness.)

However, when the onscreen couple was asked if there’s a possibility that they could eventually fall in love with each other, Edward candidly shared that he’s more than happy with the current status of their friendship.

“Sa totoo po ayokong isipin ‘yun kasi, (To be honest, I don't want to think about it) like why would I? You should be content of whatever you have at the moment, and I’m content with what I have. I don’t want to rush things. I don’t want to think about that kasi baka ma-influence ’yung actions ko (it might influence my actions) in the future, so I’ve always tried to live in the moment – kung ano ‘yung totoo (what ever is real right now),” Edward said.

Edward added that he has always been protective of Maymay to the point that sometimes people get the wrong impression. The Pinoy Big Brother alum explained that he only has her best interest at heart.

“I can say na protective ako kay (that I'm very protective of) Maymay but because you’ll never know who is who and kung totoo ‘yung ugali (if they're sincere or not). Sometimes, you can’t generalize, but you always have to be careful, lalo sa simula so siyempre (especially in the beginning, of course). Because we know each other better than we know ourselves, kaya lagi rin kaming (that's why we're very) cautious.”

DOTGA: Da One That Ghost Away opens April 18. –Rappler.com