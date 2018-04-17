The actress is set to grace our TV screens once again

Published 8:04 PM, April 17, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Jasmine Curtis-Smith is now a Kapuso star.

The actress signed with GMA on Tuesday, April 17. Present at the contract signing were GMA Chairman and CEO Felipe Gozon, Senior Vice President for GMA Entertainment Content Group Lilybeth Rasonable, Senior Assistant Vice President for Alternative Productions Gigi Santiago-Lara, and Jasmine’s manager Betchay Vidanes.

Jasmine was previously signed to TV5, but her contract ended in November 2016. Since then, she’s worked on movies like I’m Drunk I Love You and Siargao.

In a video on GMA Network’s official Instagram account, Jasmine said that GMA was the first network to show interest in partnering with her after her previous contract ended. “They’ve been very patient with us, very kind and generous, so it was like a no-brainer,” she added, in a mix of English and Filipino.

She posted about the contract signing on her own Instagram account as well, saying: “A leap of faith. Going back on TV with [GMA Network]. Thank you for the patience, trust and warmth. Miss [Gigi Santiago-Lara], miss [Lilybeth Rasonable], and sir Felipe Gozon, we were intertwined in God’s timing. Looking forward to creating a good body of work with you guys and the rest of network. Cheers!!”



Jasmine’s older sister, Anne Curtis-Smith, was previously signed to GMA before she transferred to their rival network, ABS-CBN. – Rappler.com