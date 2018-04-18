The K-pop group edges out South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former US president Barack Obama in the 2018 edition of TIME's reader poll

Published 10:22 AM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – From the “Punisher” to…the boys of BTS.

Korean pop group BTS won TIME Magazine’s 2018 reader poll, the publication announced on Tuesday, April 17 (Wednesday, April 18 in the Philippines). It’s the latest in the band’s string of distinctions, TIME pointed out.

BTS bagged the Top Social Artist award during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. The same year, the group was listed as among the Most Influential People on the Internet by TIME. (Here’s a primer on BTS: Beginner's guide: Why we're going crazy over BTS)

The band got a whopping 15% of votes during the poll, according to TIME. "Runners-up included South Korean President Moon Jae-in with five percent and Barack Obama with three percent," the newsmagazine said.

Meanwhile, Rihanna, Beyoncé, Shawn Mendes and Bruno Mars got 2% a piece, according to TIME. – Rappler.com