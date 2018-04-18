It's the first DC film for the veteran director

Published 11:55 AM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Steven Spielberg has been tapped to work on his first film in the DC Extended Universe, Blackhawk.

According to DC, Spielberg will produce the film with his company Amblin Entertainment for Warner Bros. Pictures, which he worked with for his most recent hit, Ready Player One. (READ: 'Ready Player One' review: Popcorn entertainment)

Spielberg is also “hoping to direct” Blackhawk, DC said.

Welcome to the family, Steven Spielberg! The iconic director will enter the world of DC with BLACKHAWK. Learn more about the upcoming film here: https://t.co/B980tgkm6d pic.twitter.com/KDd0rxzyVh — DC (@DCComics) April 17, 2018

The film’s screenplay is being written by David Koepp, who has previously worked with Spielberg on Jurassic Park and its sequel, The Lost World, War of the Worlds, and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

“It was wonderful working with the team at Warner Bros. to bring Ready Player One to the screen. they bring a blend of passion and professionalism to everything they do and have a tremendous history in this genre. I am excited to reunite with them on Blackhawk,” Spielberg said in a statement.

Blackhawk will focus on a squadron of World War II ace pilots led by the mysterious Blackhawk, who battle Nazi forces as well as other super-villains. The story is drawn from a comic first published by Quality Comics in 1941, and later published by DC Comics.

The World War II context is right up Spielberg’s alley. The director has made a handful of movies about that period – two of which, Schindler’s List and Saving Private Ryan, have won him Academy Awards. – Rappler.com