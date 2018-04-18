After heading to Thailand and Ethiopia, Coleen and Billy pose for their latest prenup photos at Casa Bendita in Rizal

Published 5:30 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The 3rd set of Coleen Garcia and Billy Crawford's prenup photos were shared by Metrophoto, two days before the couple's wedding. The group was also behind the couple's Thailand and Ethiopia shoots.

The latest prenup photos were taken at Casa Bendita in Rizal, showing Billy and Coleen in a relaxed setting. The couple's dog was also part of the setup.

In an interview with Metro, Oly Ruiz, one of the photographers, shared some of the details behind the shoot.

"We wanted to make everything look natural yet still very beautiful.... Most [of] the shots were just really candid moments of the couple without any instructions from us," he said.

Coleen and Billy . . The full set of their official prenup photos are now up at metro.style. (link in bio) . . Coleen’s Make-up: @pongniu Hairstyling: @renzpangilinan Billy’s Grooming: @aimeegrey Styling: @adrianneconcept Video: @bobnicolas . . #officialprenup #onlymetrophoto #phottixph #coleengotthebill A post shared by Metrophoto Official Account (@mymetrophoto) on Apr 18, 2018 at 12:39am PDT

Billy and Coleen earlier celebrated a despedida de soltera attended by family and friends.

The two got engaged in December 2016. – Rappler.com