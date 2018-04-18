Lino Brocka's 'Maynila, sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag' will be distributed by Criterion Collection, a video distribution company known for gathering and distributing the best films from around the world

Published 5:56 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The late National Artist Lino Brocka will be included in the prestigious Criterion Collection as his 1975 film Maynila, sa mga Kuko ng Liwanag will be released by the video distribution company in June.

His 1976 film Insiang was also previously included in the Criterion Collection along with 5 other films as part of the Martin Scorsese's World Cinema Project No.2 box set.

Maynila's Criterion release will include a 4K digital restoration of the film and an introduction by director Martin Scorsese, who, through his World Cinema Project, was part of the film’s restoration.

The release will also include Signed: Lino Brocka, a 1987 documentary on the director by Christian Blackwood, and “Manila”…A Filipino Film, a 1975 documentary on the making of the film.

Also included are interviews with critic and filmmaker Tony Rayns, and an essay by film scholar Jose B Capino.

It will be released on Blu-ray on June 12, Philippine Independence day.

The Criterion Collection is known for gathering “the greatest films around the world,” restoring them to the high technical quality, and releasing them with original supplements.

Its library includes films from legendary auteurs including Akira Kurosawa, Federico Fellini, Ingmar Bergman, Alfred Hitchcock, Stanley Kubrick, and Luis Buñuel.

Maynila sa Kuko ng Liwanag is considered by many to be the greatest Filipino film in history. It tells the story of a young fisherman, Julio Madiaga, played by Bembol Roco, who leaves the province and heads to Manila in search of his girlfriend, Ligaya, played by Hilda Koronel. (READ: Brocka's 'Maynila': A film that lives)

The film was adapted by screenwriter Clodualdo del Mundo from a novel by Edgardo M Reyes. Filmmaker Mike de Leon did the cinematography for the film. – Rappler.com