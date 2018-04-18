IN PHOTOS: Rachelle Ann Go, Martin Spies marry in Boracay
MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go is now Mrs Martin Spies.
On Wednesday, April 18, Rachelle and Martin got married before family and friends at the Shangri-La resort in Boracay.
The wedding was held a day earlier than the April 19 date that was originally reported.
Mark Bautista, Erik Santos, Kyla, and Regine Velasquez were among those present at the wedding.
Boracay is special for the couple as it was in the island where Martin proposed to the Hamilton star last year.
A few days before the wedding, Rachelle had her bachelorette party at a nail spa in Pasay City. – Rappler.com