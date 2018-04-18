Boracay is special for the couple as it was in the island where Martin proposed to Rachelle Ann

Published 6:45 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go is now Mrs Martin Spies.

On Wednesday, April 18, Rachelle and Martin got married before family and friends at the Shangri-La resort in Boracay.

The wedding was held a day earlier than the April 19 date that was originally reported.

Congratulations Mr&Mrs Spies! #GoSpies A post shared by Mark Bautista (@iammarkbautista) on Apr 18, 2018 at 2:38am PDT

Mark Bautista, Erik Santos, Kyla, and Regine Velasquez were among those present at the wedding.

Boracay is special for the couple as it was in the island where Martin proposed to the Hamilton star last year.

A few days before the wedding, Rachelle had her bachelorette party at a nail spa in Pasay City. – Rappler.com