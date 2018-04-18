Jughead is here!

Published 7:52 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Cue the fan girl screaming, Cole Sprouse has arrived.

The Riverdale star touched down in Manila on April 18, and a video posted by Bench shows him walking through Ninoy Aquino International Airport while being flocked by fans.

In the video, Cole channels his Riverdale character Jughead Jones in a black leather jacket and aviator sunglasses.

Bench later posted a photo of Cole channeling vintage Archie Comics this time and wearing a Bench letterman jacket.

Cole, a Bench endorser, is in town for an April 20 meet-and-greet event for the clothing brand. Fans can get a chance to see the star in person as he visits two venues: SM MOA Music Hall and the Glorietta Activity Center.

In Riverdale, Cole currently plays a broody, angsty version of Jughead. On the show, he forms the Bughead couple with his rumored girlfriend Lili Reinhart, who plays Betty.

Riverdale is now on its second season and is available on Netflix. – Rappler.com