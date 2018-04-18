Sarah Geronimo, Erik Santos, Mark Bautista, and Regine Velasquez are among the guests at the wedding

Published 8:36 PM, April 18, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go married Martin Spies on Wednesday, April 18, in a beach wedding at the Shangri-La resort in Boracay.

The wedding was attended by the couple's family and friends, including Rachelle Ann's colleagues in showbiz.

Sarah Geronimo, Erik Santos, and Mark Bautista were among the guests. The 3 are friends of Rachelle Ann and they've done a number of music tours together.

Regine Velasquez and Kyla were also present, as well as Atlantis Productions director Bobby Garcia and staff from Cornerstone, Rachelle Ann's talent agency in Manila.

#GoSpies #SarahGeronimo #MatteoGuidicelli A post shared by Lyn Domingo (@lyn_domingo319) on Apr 18, 2018 at 4:50am PDT

