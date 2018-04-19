The theater star stuns in two dresses

Published 11:15 AM, April 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Rachelle Ann Go married her boyfriend Martin Spies in Boracay on April 18, and the theater actress looked as stunning as ever as she walked down the aisle.

For the ceremony, Rachelle wore a romantic low-back dress with buttons down the back and floral lacing along the sleeves and neckline.

The dress she wore at the reception was equally dreamy, a lacy off-the-shoulder gown with sequins and light feathers around the bodice and a high slit along the front.

The dresses are said to be designed by Rachelle’s brother, Oz Go, who has done many of her gowns on the red carpet.

Rachelle is currently playing Eliza Schuyler in the London West End production of Hamilton.

She and Martin have been dating since April 17 at least, when she first posted a photo with him on her Instagram. They got engaged in Boracay in September 2017. – Rappler.com